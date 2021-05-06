Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 266.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.13. 6,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

