Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,401 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 284,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 127,578 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 234,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.69. 581,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

