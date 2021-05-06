Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $6.07. Bio-Path shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 108,957 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

