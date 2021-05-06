Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

BIO traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $600.44. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,384. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.