Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIOX opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $584.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.