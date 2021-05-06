Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $24,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.86. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

