BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $365,895.90 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 815.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

