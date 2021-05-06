BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $170.77

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.77, but opened at $161.51. BioNTech shares last traded at $160.35, with a volume of 145,844 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.39 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

