Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $6,245.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00291693 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001782 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

