BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $71,279.80 and $37,439.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004124 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.76 or 0.00757195 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020791 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

