BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,436.14

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $196,436.14 and approximately $61.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00681642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006455 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.90 or 0.02245295 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,854,350 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

