Bitzeny Achieves Market Cap of $473,004.41 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $473,004.41 and $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.74 or 0.00606293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002452 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.