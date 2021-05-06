BK Technologies (BKTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of BKTI stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

