Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.160-2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.16-2.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. 1,592,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,657. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.