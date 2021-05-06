BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 767,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

