BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MUJ opened at $15.45 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.