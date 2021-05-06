BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

