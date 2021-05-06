BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MYD opened at $15.05 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

