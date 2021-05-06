BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock remained flat at $$14.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,770. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $836.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

