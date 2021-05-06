Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $2.78 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00271048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.01150139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00748875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,079.93 or 1.00069385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.