Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 212,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

