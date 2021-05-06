Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Increased to Buy at Johnson Rice

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

