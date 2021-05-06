Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 15,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.