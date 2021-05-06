bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 1,202,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,994. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.