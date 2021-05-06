Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

