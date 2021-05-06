BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$105.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$105.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.97. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$61.09 and a one year high of C$106.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at C$624,064.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

