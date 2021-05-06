BMO Capital Markets Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.