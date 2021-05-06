BMO Capital Markets Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $222.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $208.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

