BMO Commercial Property Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 0.35 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BCPT opened at GBX 80.08 ($1.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £640.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

