BNP Paribas Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the period.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

