Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.25 ($8.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 790 ($10.32). 201,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 750.15. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3,837.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.