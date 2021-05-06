boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $341.75

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.75 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 346.66 ($4.53). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 8,101,724 shares traded.

BOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.48.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

About boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

