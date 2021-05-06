Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

BKNG traded down $58.57 on Thursday, hitting $2,279.35. 432,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,771. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,388.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,164.35.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,295.68.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.