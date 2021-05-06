Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

