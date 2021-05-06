Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 609,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Boqii alerts:

Shares of BQ opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Boqii has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boqii by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 114,842 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.