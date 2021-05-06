Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.11.

Shares of BLX traded down C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.75. 629,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,199. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

