Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.22.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.98. 525,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.35. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 65.38.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

