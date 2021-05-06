BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.35 EPS.

BWA traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,395. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

