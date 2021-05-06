BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0029 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $5,705.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001880 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

