Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,514 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $107,978.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 422,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FOLD stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

