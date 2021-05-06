Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.21 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

