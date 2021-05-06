Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €75.58 ($88.92) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.68 and a 200-day moving average of €66.12.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

