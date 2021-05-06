Bridge Mutual Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002970 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 1% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $40.12 million and $887,769.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01170398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00747754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.47 or 0.99543313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

