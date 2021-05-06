Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

