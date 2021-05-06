Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BNL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,083. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

