Brokerages Anticipate Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

CERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerecor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.67.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

