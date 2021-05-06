Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Ciena posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,315 shares of company stock worth $2,227,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

