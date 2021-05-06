Brokerages Anticipate Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will announce $19.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Colony Credit Real Estate reported sales of $24.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $84.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.45 million, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $126.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 15,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,445. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.