Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Criteo reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 1,045,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

