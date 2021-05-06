Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $540.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. Kirby posted sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,559,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,716. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

